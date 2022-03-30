To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DSA 2022: Widad Skycore seeks to meet Malaysian helicopter needs

30th March 2022 - 01:00 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

The retirement of the S-61 Nuri (pictured above) left capability gaps in the Malaysian military’s capability. (Dzirhan Mahadzar)

Malaysia's constrained finances are hindering new helicopter procurements, but one Malaysian-based company is hoping to get involved.

Malaysian company Widad Skycore is positioning itself to meet future Malaysian Army and Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) helicopter procurements.

The company has opted out of the Malaysian Army’s stop-gap programme to lease helicopters because it was not fiscally viable due to high insurance costs, Lt Col (Retired) Kamal Idris Johari, the company’s CEO, told Shephard at DSA 2022.

Nonetheless, Widad Skycore will participate in other future Malaysian government acquisition programmes.

The phasing out of the S-61 Nuri in both the army and RMAF resulted in pilots of the army’s 882 Squadron being unable to fly. Therefore, leased helicopters are needed to ensure

