DSA 2022: Widad Skycore seeks to meet Malaysian helicopter needs

Rolls-Royce firmly in the picture for TF-X engine collaboration, says SSB
Ismail Demir, head of Turkish defence procurement agency SSB, said Rolls-Royce is involved in helping to develop the engine to power the TF-X future fighter aircraft.
Malaysian company Widad Skycore is positioning itself to meet future Malaysian Army and Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) helicopter procurements.
The company has opted out of the Malaysian Army’s stop-gap programme to lease helicopters because it was not fiscally viable due to high insurance costs, Lt Col (Retired) Kamal Idris Johari, the company’s CEO, told Shephard at DSA 2022.
Nonetheless, Widad Skycore will participate in other future Malaysian government acquisition programmes.
The phasing out of the S-61 Nuri in both the army and RMAF resulted in pilots of the army’s 882 Squadron being unable to fly. Therefore, leased helicopters are needed to ensure
Airbus has used the DSA 2022 exhibition in Malaysia to promote the merits of its C295 maritime patrol aircraft.
Taiwan's SeaGuardians will bring brand new capabilities to the ROC Armed Forces, including ISR, target acquisition and counter-land, counter-sea and anti-submarine strike capabilities.
Yet another new customer emerges for the F-35A, after Shephard learns that Canada will enter the final phase of talks to buy the aircraft as a replacement for the CF-18 Hornet.
Despite its reputation, the Russian Air Force has failed to make significant advances in Ukraine — but the lessons that will be likely to emerge will be applicable to all.
New aircraft such as C295Ws and C-130J-30s will fortify the hardworking transport fleet of the Philippine Air Force.