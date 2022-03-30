DSA 2022: Widad Skycore seeks to meet Malaysian helicopter needs

Malaysian company Widad Skycore is positioning itself to meet future Malaysian Army and Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) helicopter procurements.

The company has opted out of the Malaysian Army’s stop-gap programme to lease helicopters because it was not fiscally viable due to high insurance costs, Lt Col (Retired) Kamal Idris Johari, the company’s CEO, told Shephard at DSA 2022.

Nonetheless, Widad Skycore will participate in other future Malaysian government acquisition programmes.

The phasing out of the S-61 Nuri in both the army and RMAF resulted in pilots of the army’s 882 Squadron being unable to fly. Therefore, leased helicopters are needed to ensure