To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

D&S 2022: Thailand debuts MERT-R medevac UAV

1st September 2022 - 05:05 GMT | by Sompong Nondhasa in Bangkok

RSS

This is the MERT-R medevac UAV, which is designed to carry a patient to a medical facility. (Sompong Nondhasa)

Thailand has developed a small family of UAVs able to carry medical personnel, medical supplies or to evacuate patients.

A new search-and-rescue UAV for military missions was unveiled at Defense & Security 2022 in Bangkok. It is designed for medical evacuation of frontline victims or emergencies.

The MERT-R medevac UAV was designed, developed and assembled by the Royal Thai Army’s Medical Department and Pulse Science in Thailand. It can carry one patient or other equipment.

This is the first time this type of UAV has become available in Thailand, carrying a patient on a stretcher installed under the aircraft’s fuselage.

The MERT-R has eight rotors and motors. The fuselage is made of carbon fibre and titanium for lighter weight,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Sompong Nondhasa

Author

Sompong Nondhasa

Sompong, a Thai national living in Bangkok, is a fulltime photojournalist and editor of the …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us