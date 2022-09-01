D&S 2022: Thailand debuts MERT-R medevac UAV

A new search-and-rescue UAV for military missions was unveiled at Defense & Security 2022 in Bangkok. It is designed for medical evacuation of frontline victims or emergencies.

The MERT-R medevac UAV was designed, developed and assembled by the Royal Thai Army’s Medical Department and Pulse Science in Thailand. It can carry one patient or other equipment.

This is the first time this type of UAV has become available in Thailand, carrying a patient on a stretcher installed under the aircraft’s fuselage.

The MERT-R has eight rotors and motors. The fuselage is made of carbon fibre and titanium for lighter weight,