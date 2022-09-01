D&S 2022: Thailand debuts MERT-R medevac UAV
A new search-and-rescue UAV for military missions was unveiled at Defense & Security 2022 in Bangkok. It is designed for medical evacuation of frontline victims or emergencies.
The MERT-R medevac UAV was designed, developed and assembled by the Royal Thai Army’s Medical Department and Pulse Science in Thailand. It can carry one patient or other equipment.
This is the first time this type of UAV has become available in Thailand, carrying a patient on a stretcher installed under the aircraft’s fuselage.
The MERT-R has eight rotors and motors. The fuselage is made of carbon fibre and titanium for lighter weight,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
Saab reveals first Meteor live-fire test for Gripen E fighter jet
Saab has achieved a new weapons milestone on the Gripen E fighter programme.
-
B-2 modernisation reaches next stage
Newly integrated capabilities on the B-2 stealth bomber include missiles with extended range, a radar-aided targeting system and crypto communication capabilities.
-
An Australian deal for 40 Black Hawks draws closer
Unhappy with its MRH90 fleet, the Australian Army will replace them with US-built Black Hawks.
-
Philippines ponders SAR helicopters, and Chinooks instead of Mi-171s
In some areas, the rotary-winged fleet of the Philippine military has progressed, but in others, it has stagnated or even reversed.
-
Korean Air to develop a loyal wingman for ROKAF
South Korea is joining the loyal wingman bandwagon, with a domestic company contracted to produce a detailed design for a new UAV.