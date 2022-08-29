To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

D&S 2022: Thai-Chinese joint venture unveils DP 20-A UCAV

29th August 2022 - 23:31 GMT | by Sompong Nondhasa in Bangkok

RSS

The DP 20-A, a rebadged BZK-005 from Beihang, was displayed at Defense & Security 2022 in Bangkok. (Photo: Sompong Nondhasa)

Although wearing a new name, Beihang showed its BZK-005 UCAV at Defense & Security 2022 in Bangkok.

An armed DP 20-A UAV was unveiled at Defense & Security 2022 by Aero Technology Industry Company Limited (ATLI) – a JV between China’s Beihang UAS Technology, Thailand’s Defense Technology Institute (DTI) and PYN International Co Ltd.

The DP 20-A multipurpose MALE platform can conduct ISR, border patrol, fire calibration, battlefield assessment, targeting and positioning missions.

In fact, the DP 20-A is merely a rebadged BZK-005C UCAV from Beihang.

ATLI claims that it offers excellent performance and easy operation. It can be transported to where it is needed by land, air and sea, and can rapidly deploy according to mission requirements.

The

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Sompong Nondhasa

Author

Sompong Nondhasa

Sompong, a Thai national living in Bangkok, is a fulltime photojournalist and editor of the …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us