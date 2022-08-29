D&S 2022: Thai-Chinese joint venture unveils DP 20-A UCAV
An armed DP 20-A UAV was unveiled at Defense & Security 2022 by Aero Technology Industry Company Limited (ATLI) – a JV between China’s Beihang UAS Technology, Thailand’s Defense Technology Institute (DTI) and PYN International Co Ltd.
The DP 20-A multipurpose MALE platform can conduct ISR, border patrol, fire calibration, battlefield assessment, targeting and positioning missions.
In fact, the DP 20-A is merely a rebadged BZK-005C UCAV from Beihang.
ATLI claims that it offers excellent performance and easy operation. It can be transported to where it is needed by land, air and sea, and can rapidly deploy according to mission requirements.
The
