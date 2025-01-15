To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Royal Thai Air Forces’ bid for Saab’s Gripens backed by defence minister

Royal Thai Air Forces’ bid for Saab’s Gripens backed by defence minister

15th January 2025 - 17:20 GMT | by Lucy Powell

RSS

Saab’s JAS39 Gripen E/F aircraft is the upgraded variant that could replace Thailand’s aging F-16s. (Photo: Saab)

The Thai government minister expressed confidence in the aircraft type, noting that a decision on the selection process between the Gripen and F-16 would be “made soon”.

Thailand Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has revealed that the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) plans to move forward with its acquisition of Saab’s JAS 39 E/F Gripen jets, reportedly expressing backing for the Swedish-made fighter.

As first reported by The Nation, the defence minister said he had “instructed the RTAF to carefully select the most effective fighter jets” and revealed that the government was in discussion with Saab about “potential benefits for the [RTAF], such as technology transfer”.

While the RTAF announced the selection of the Gripen E/F fighter in August 2024 over the F-16 Block 70/72 as a replacement

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us