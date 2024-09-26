To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

F-16 not dead yet in Thailand despite RTAF’s selection of Gripen

26th September 2024 - 09:02 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

A Thai Saab JAS 39C/D Gripen fighter taking off from Darwin during Exercise Pitch Black. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Lockheed Martin and Saab have both delivered updated offset proposals to Thailand’s air force with contracts yet to be signed on any deal.

A hard-fought Thai fighter competition between the F-16 and Gripen saw the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) announce selection of the latter. After 10 months of deliberations, the RTAF decided the Gripen E/F was the better platform to replace ageing F-16A/Bs in Korat-based 102 Squadron.

The relevant RTAF committee last month stated: “It can be concluded that the JAS 39 Gripen E/F attack fighter has the ability to meet the strategic needs of the air force.” This year’s RTAF White Paper listed a need for 12–14 fighters.

The Thai government still has to ratify the decision before any contract can

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

