F-16 not dead yet in Thailand despite RTAF’s selection of Gripen

A hard-fought Thai fighter competition between the F-16 and Gripen saw the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) announce selection of the latter. After 10 months of deliberations, the RTAF decided the Gripen E/F was the better platform to replace ageing F-16A/Bs in Korat-based 102 Squadron.

The relevant RTAF committee last month stated: “It can be concluded that the JAS 39 Gripen E/F attack fighter has the ability to meet the strategic needs of the air force.” This year’s RTAF White Paper listed a need for 12–14 fighters.

The Thai government still has to ratify the decision before any contract can