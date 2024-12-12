To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Data Link Solutions awarded a deal worth up to $1 billion for tactical radio systems

Data Link Solutions awarded a deal worth up to $1 billion for tactical radio systems

12th December 2024 - 11:28 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

MIDS JTRS is to be fielded on F-15, F-16, F/A-18, and F-22 aircraft, as well as ship and C2 assets. (Image: BAE Systems)

The deal announced on 11 December was an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract and the first task order of $116 million has already been awarded to provide terminals and spares, with follow-on production awards expected.

Data Link Solutions (DLS) will manufacture Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS JTRS) for a range of platforms under an ID/IQ deal with the US Navy (USN), worth up to US$1 billion.

DLS, a joint venture between BAE Systems and Raytheon, has already been awarded a first task order of US$116 million and includes continued production, retrofits, development, and sustainment of MIDS JTRS terminals for future growth.

MIDS JTRS provides situational awareness and enables Link 16 connectivity with jam-resistant, line-of-sight voice, video, and data communications for sea, ground, and air assets.

It is a four-channel software-defined radio designed to run the complex Link 16 waveform and up to three additional communication protocols. Link 16 is a standardized communications system used by NATO, the US and its allies to share real-time tactical data.

The Department of Defense is fielding MIDS JTRS on the F-15, F-16, F/A-18, and F-22 aircraft, as well as ship and command and control (C2) assets.

This contract combines purchases for the USN, US Air Force, US Army, and MIDS Program Office, as well as purchases for NATO nations under the Foreign Military Sales programme.

DLS is one of only two companies making MIDS JTRS, the other being L3Harris Technologies, which was last month also awarded an ID/IQ US$1 billion contract from the USN for the same systems.

