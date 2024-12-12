Data Link Solutions awarded a deal worth up to $1 billion for tactical radio systems
Data Link Solutions (DLS) will manufacture Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS JTRS) for a range of platforms under an ID/IQ deal with the US Navy (USN), worth up to US$1 billion.
DLS, a joint venture between BAE Systems and Raytheon, has already been awarded a first task order of US$116 million and includes continued production, retrofits, development, and sustainment of MIDS JTRS terminals for future growth.
MIDS JTRS provides situational awareness and enables Link 16 connectivity with jam-resistant, line-of-sight voice, video, and data communications for sea, ground, and air assets.
It is a four-channel software-defined radio designed to run the complex Link 16 waveform and up to three additional communication protocols. Link 16 is a standardized communications system used by NATO, the US and its allies to share real-time tactical data.
The Department of Defense is fielding MIDS JTRS on the F-15, F-16, F/A-18, and F-22 aircraft, as well as ship and command and control (C2) assets.
This contract combines purchases for the USN, US Air Force, US Army, and MIDS Program Office, as well as purchases for NATO nations under the Foreign Military Sales programme.
DLS is one of only two companies making MIDS JTRS, the other being L3Harris Technologies, which was last month also awarded an ID/IQ US$1 billion contract from the USN for the same systems.
