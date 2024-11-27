L3Harris wins $1 billion communications system contract from US Navy

L3Harris Technologies has been awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity US$1 billion contract from the US Navy (USN) to provide the US and coalition forces with resilient communication technology.

Over the next five years, L3Harris will work to deliver its Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System Terminals (MIDS JTRS) to the USN. It is one of two companies who provides this solution – part of the Link 16 portfolio of communication systems for a variety of air, ground and maritime platforms.

According to the US Department of Defense there are three variants of MIDS JTRS terminals: the Concurrent Multi-Netting-4, the Tactical Targeting Network Technology and the F-22 variant.

“The current threat environment requires the US and its coalition partners collaborating together, in real time, to stamp out adversarial aggression near ally and partner sovereign borders,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, chair and CEO at L3Harris.

“Our resilient technology ensures all users in these coalitions know where friendly forces are and what they are doing to inform a common operating picture and achieve mission success,” he added.

The company acquired Viasat’s Link 16 in January 2023 for approximately US$2 billion. As noted by L3Harris, it is a multi-domain network that provides communications, situational awareness, command and control (C2) and targeting information to forces worldwide.

L3Harris was previously awarded a US$998 million indefinite contract for the production, retrofit, development and sustainment of the MIDS JTRS terminals by the US Navy in June 2024. The contract also included purchases for the USN, US Air Force, MIDS programme office, NATO and other NATO nations.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

MIDS JTRS