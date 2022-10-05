DARPA selects Lockheed Martin for ACE programme
Lockheed Martin has been awarded an $11,7 million contract for the Air Combat Evolution (ACE) Technical Area 4 Phases 2 and 3.
The agreement includes the development of full-scale experimentation platforms capable of implementing the ACE algorithms and technologies.
The works will be carried out in Fort Worth, Texas and Tucson, Arizona, with an expected completion date of December 2023.
ACE is run by DARPA and aims to better inform pilots with group-level situational awareness and coordinated targeting responsibility.
ACE Technical Area 3 Phase 2, which focused on learning how to create a symbiosis between air battle managers and the AI-based battle management system, was run by Dynetics, a subsidiary of Leidos.
Dynetics developed a matured approach to battle management, where a single pilot can act as a commander for large-scale and collaborative air warfare.
Phase 1 carried out works on AI architecture design for large force battle management in a Mosaic Warfare construct.
