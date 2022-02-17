DARPA selects Dynetics for ACE programme

USAF to use satellite simulator for guided weapon tests
Broadsim Wavefront will be integrated into a test environment for networked, collaborative and autonomous USAF weapon systems.
Dynetics, a subsidiary of Leidos, has been selected for Phase 2 of the Air Combat Evolution (ACE) programme, Technical Area 3 (TA3), by DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office.
ACE TA3, also known as AlphaMosaic, seeks to develop and demonstrate a battle management capability driven by AI.
The Phase 2 contract is valued at $2.6 million and has a timeline of 16 months.
Phase 2 will focus on learning how to create a symbiosis between air battle managers and the AI-based battle management system, according to the chief engineer for ACE at Dynamics, Kevin Albarado.
Dynetics will develop a matured approach to battle management, where a single pilot can act as a commander for large-scale, collaborative air warfare.
Phase 1 of the ACE programme focused on AI architecture design for large force battle management in a Mosaic Warfare construct, where the team effectively demonstrated the ability of AI to select air combat forces, plan strategy and execute tactics.
Following a successful Phase 2, Phase 3 would include a realistic, crewed-flight environment involving complex human-machine collaboration.
As recently reported by Shephard, Phase 3 has multiple options relating to different platforms and hardware to be tested.
