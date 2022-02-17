DARPA selects Dynetics for ACE programme

Dynetics will couple uncrewed vehicles with an AI for increased efficiency during air conflicts. (Image: Dynetics)

Dynetics has been selected for the ACE programme, which aims to better inform pilots with group-level situational awareness and coordinated targeting responsibility.

Dynetics, a subsidiary of Leidos, has been selected for Phase 2 of the Air Combat Evolution (ACE) programme, Technical Area 3 (TA3), by DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office.

ACE TA3, also known as AlphaMosaic, seeks to develop and demonstrate a battle management capability driven by AI.

The Phase 2 contract is valued at $2.6 million and has a timeline of 16 months.

Phase 2 will focus on learning how to create a symbiosis between air battle managers and the AI-based battle management system, according to the chief engineer for ACE at Dynamics, Kevin Albarado.

Dynetics will develop a matured approach to battle management, where a single pilot can act as a commander for large-scale, collaborative air warfare.

Phase 1 of the ACE programme focused on AI architecture design for large force battle management in a Mosaic Warfare construct, where the team effectively demonstrated the ability of AI to select air combat forces, plan strategy and execute tactics.

Following a successful Phase 2, Phase 3 would include a realistic, crewed-flight environment involving complex human-machine collaboration.

As recently reported by Shephard, Phase 3 has multiple options relating to different platforms and hardware to be tested.