Air Combat Evolution program progresses to next phase

Singapore Airshow 2022: Steadicopter adds hybrid option for Black Eagle 50 UAS
The hybrid Black Eagle 50H rotary-wing UAV introduced by Israel's Steadicopter increases endurance while maintaining payload capacity for ISR missions.
The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is soliciting proposals for the next phase of the Air Combat Education (ACE) Program, which aims to upgrade F-16 aircraft.
ACE seeks to convert existing F-16 aircraft into human-on-the-loop, safety-sandboxed testbed aircraft to support autonomy development and experimentation.
The Ace program is one part of the agency’s larger Mosaic Warfare warfighting concept.
Mosaic Warfare is an approach wherein capabilities traditionally provided by a single platform are instead provided by a heterogeneous set of crewed and uncrewed systems.
ACE will apply existing AI technologies to platforms while, simultaneously, implementing methods to increase human trust in combat autonomy performance.
Following a successful first phase, DARPA is progressing the program to Phase 2 and Phase 3.
Phase 2 is expected to have a duration of 15 months, during which the performer will design a technical solution, perform fabrication, installation and testing of kits to convert two F-16D aircraft.
Phase 3 consists of flight tests with multiple options. The options relate to the testing of additional hardware options and on alternative aircraft, such as the F-16C equipped with APG-83 radar.
This next stage of the program is scheduled to start in Q3 2022 and is expected to finish at the end of Q4 2024.
Lockheed Martin has revealed its F-35 production target for 2022, aiming for a marginal increase over 2021 output.
Sikorsky will build for LRIP Lot 6 CH-53Ks for Israel under an FMS contract modification.
The second of three Peruvian Air Force L-100 Hercules has undergone a cockpit avionics upgrade.
In a special report, Shephard Defence Insight investigates the market landscape for fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and UAVs in the Asia-Pacific region.
India is exploring different types of UAVs, and in development are naval transport and HAPS types.