US DARPA looks for ways to CAPTURE spy balloons
Laboriously designated Project CAPTURE (Capturing Aerial Payloads To Unleash Reliable Exploitation), the work is structured as a Small Business Innovation Research procurement and is progressing straight to Phase Two. According to DARPA it ‘should produce a fieldable prototype final design review that satisfies project objectives in no more than six months after contract award’.
‘A follow-on option phase should include a final demonstration no more than 9 to 12 months after contract award.’
The objective is to ‘develop and demonstrate a prototype system to capture and recover exploitable payloads from slow speed high-altitude aerial systems of interest within or approaching US sovereign airspace’.
Related Articles
US shoots down Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic, debris recovered
‘Balloongate’ lays bare Chinese hypocrisy over military surveillance (Opinion)
Chinese balloon affair prompts lawmakers' push on Pentagon to improve air and sea detection
Ignoring the difficulty of detecting any such balloon, the interception and capture of a payload from such a slow-moving system at an altitude of up to 60,000ft, described as threshold, to 75,000ft, described as the objective, is obviously challenging.
As highlighted in the solicitation: ‘The F-22 is one of few aircraft able to operate at an altitude above 50,000ft. Additionally, these aircraft travel at hundreds of miles per hour while attempting to identify and target slow-moving or stationary objects’.
Earlier this month, the Senate Committee on Appropriations proposed an additional $293.5 million for new and upgraded radars plus communications equipment to protect the US homeland. The balloon episode has pushed lawmakers towards increasing the Pentagon’s budget to improve its detection capabilities.
More from Air Warfare
-
Why the F-16 fighter jet remains a force to be reckoned with (updated 2023)
The Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jet is still in the limelight over 40 years after its first flight. Shephard sums up the latest developments and tells you everything you need to know about the aircraft in the 2020s.
-
Ukraine to receive Rheinmetall LUNA NG recon drones
Ukrainian defence forces will this year receive Rheinmetall LUNA NG short-range reconnaissance UAS, an order described by the company as ‘worth a low double-digit million Euro amount’.
-
Delays in TR-3 software pushes out Belgian F-35A delivery timeline
Belgium's plans to integrate F-35A fighter jets from Lockheed Martin hit a roadblock due to persistent delays in the deployment of the Technology Refresher 3 (TR-3) software.
-
US seeks to approve F-16 sale to Argentina to trump Chinese JF-17 offer
Argentina is evaluating choices including second-hand F-16 fighters from Denmark and Chengdu JF-17 Thunder Block III fighters offered by China. The potential deals come as the South American country seeks to replace its outdated aircraft, navigating obstacles such as arms embargoes, international partnerships and geopolitical considerations.
-
B-2 stealth bomber receives new digital communications system
Northrop Grumman and the USAF have completed an integrated airborne mission transfer (IAMT) demonstrator with the B-2 Spirit at Whiteman Air Force Base.