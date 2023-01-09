To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Colombia pauses negotiations again on Kfir fleet replacement

9th January 2023 - 20:04 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

In the absence of a replacement, Colombia is looking to cannibalise some of its 23-strong Kfir fleet for spares to keep the remainder flying. (Photo: FAC)

Funding problems and an expired government directive mean the Colombian Air Force will have to find ways to keep its ageing IAI Kfir fleet in service for longer.

Colombia’s Minister of Defence Iván Velásquez announced on 2 January that negotiations to replace the Colombian Air Force’s (FAC's) fleet of IAI Kfir C10/12 multirole combat aircraft have stalled. As a result, the FAC will have to continue flying its ageing warplanes for the foreseeable future.

Velásquez explained to Caracol Radio that negotiations with aircraft manufacturers Dassault and Saab, offering the Rafale and Gripen respectively, did not move forward. 

A governmental directive (known locally as CONPES 4078) approved by the previous Duque administration expired on 31 December. The minister explained that a new directive needs to be approved by the current Petro

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us