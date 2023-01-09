Colombia pauses negotiations again on Kfir fleet replacement

Colombia’s Minister of Defence Iván Velásquez announced on 2 January that negotiations to replace the Colombian Air Force’s (FAC's) fleet of IAI Kfir C10/12 multirole combat aircraft have stalled. As a result, the FAC will have to continue flying its ageing warplanes for the foreseeable future.

Velásquez explained to Caracol Radio that negotiations with aircraft manufacturers Dassault and Saab, offering the Rafale and Gripen respectively, did not move forward.

A governmental directive (known locally as CONPES 4078) approved by the previous Duque administration expired on 31 December. The minister explained that a new directive needs to be approved by the current Petro