Colombia pauses negotiations again on Kfir fleet replacement
Colombia’s Minister of Defence Iván Velásquez announced on 2 January that negotiations to replace the Colombian Air Force’s (FAC's) fleet of IAI Kfir C10/12 multirole combat aircraft have stalled. As a result, the FAC will have to continue flying its ageing warplanes for the foreseeable future.
Velásquez explained to Caracol Radio that negotiations with aircraft manufacturers Dassault and Saab, offering the Rafale and Gripen respectively, did not move forward.
A governmental directive (known locally as CONPES 4078) approved by the previous Duque administration expired on 31 December. The minister explained that a new directive needs to be approved by the current Petro
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
Korea's KF-21 fighter makes progress but Indonesian involvement still in arrears
The third prototype of the KF-21 Boramae fighter jet has flown, and supersonic flight will be achieved in Q1 2023. However, the timescale for Indonesia honouring its financial commitments to the programme remains unclear.
-
South Korea to upgrade F-15K fleet and buy new aerial tankers
South Korea is investing big in an F-15 fleet overhaul and new tankers, despite being unable to counteract small UAVs from North Korea.
-
US finalises $30 billion F-35 deal for nearly 400 jets
The new contract includes aircraft for the US and a number of allies with the first jets to feature the latest hardware that powers Block 4 capabilities.