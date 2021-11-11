China’s AHL programme inches forward

News agencies reported on 8 November that China and Russia have finally signed a contract to develop the Advanced Heavy Lift (AHL) helicopter.

According to a Kremlin’s website transcript of a meeting between Andrey Boginsky – the Russian Helicopters general director – and President Vladimir Putin, the bilateral contract was signed on 25 June.

The contract will span 13 years, which indicates an AHL production model will not be ready until 2034 at the earliest. Russia will contribute parts such as the helicopter’s transmission, steering gear and anti-icing system.

Boginsky said, ‘Work will be carried out … This is a serious …