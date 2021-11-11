China’s AHL programme inches forward

Rostec’s modernised rotorcraft takes maiden voyage
The modernised Ka-226T flew for the first time during flight tests at the Mil and Kamov National Helicopter Centre.
News agencies reported on 8 November that China and Russia have finally signed a contract to develop the Advanced Heavy Lift (AHL) helicopter.
According to a Kremlin’s website transcript of a meeting between Andrey Boginsky – the Russian Helicopters general director – and President Vladimir Putin, the bilateral contract was signed on 25 June.
The contract will span 13 years, which indicates an AHL production model will not be ready until 2034 at the earliest. Russia will contribute parts such as the helicopter’s transmission, steering gear and anti-icing system.
Boginsky said, ‘Work will be carried out … This is a serious …
General Electric will divide into three separate companies, with a focus on healthcare, energy and aviation respectively.
KAI will support a fleet of 24 T-50IQ supersonic advanced trainer aircraft in service with the Iraqi Air Force.
Next Generation Low-Band Jammer to be installed aboard EA-18G aircraft as part of wider EW upgrade programme.
Lockheed Martin will produce 94 extended-range JASSM missiles for the USAF.
USAF chooses Lockheed Martin for a new decade of work under the ARES programme.