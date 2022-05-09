China tests ‘mystery’ helicopter type, inducts Russian-built Mi-171s

New UK strategic agreement focuses on next-generation airborne countermeasures
The evolving threat posed by guided missiles has prompted the RAF and UK MoD to sign a strategic partnering agreement with Chemring Countermeasures UK.
Chinese media has reported that a mysterious new helicopter with ‘innovative design’, intended for military use, made its maiden flight in March.
In March 2019, the Changhe Aircraft Industry Group and China Helicopter Research and Development Institute launched a self-funded project to develop this new rotary-wing type.
The project was reviewed this March in a joint work conference, the institute said in a press release published on its WeChat account. It stated that the new aircraft successfully completed its first flight and is conducting more test flights to verify performance.
The two entities are members of AVIC, and the statement claimed
BAE Systems is focused on international partnerships to sustain FCAS ambitions — although some observers are sceptical over the level of funding for the programme.
Thales has received a follow-on order for 21 Talios laser designator targeting pods to equip Rafale aircraft.
BAE Systems has revealed details of a new Head-Up Display.
Brazilian Air Force signs contract to convert two A330 airliners into tanker/transport configuration.
The USN has ordered mission computer upgrade kits with advanced software for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye.