China tests ‘mystery’ helicopter type, inducts Russian-built Mi-171s

Chinese media has reported that a mysterious new helicopter with ‘innovative design’, intended for military use, made its maiden flight in March.

In March 2019, the Changhe Aircraft Industry Group and China Helicopter Research and Development Institute launched a self-funded project to develop this new rotary-wing type.

The project was reviewed this March in a joint work conference, the institute said in a press release published on its WeChat account. It stated that the new aircraft successfully completed its first flight and is conducting more test flights to verify performance.

The two entities are members of AVIC, and the statement claimed