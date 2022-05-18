To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Canberra promises to multiply MQ-28A Ghost Bats

18th May 2022 - 00:40 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The first MQ-28A Fox Bat prototype, what Boeing refers to as the Airpower Teaming System, is seen lined up on a runway. (Boeing Defence Australia)

The current Australian government is promising to accelerate development of the Loyal Wingman project for the RAAF.

Incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison promised investment in an additional seven MQ-28A Ghost Bat UAVs for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) whilst on the campaign trail ahead of the federal election on 21 May.

Acceleration of this programme would cost A$454 million ($319.3 million), adding to the A$155 million already allocated for six MQ-28As in March 2021.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton stated, ‘This investment today will see the MQ-28A systems expected to enter service with the RAAF in 2024-25.’

The 11.7m-long MQ-28A is being designed, engineered and manufactured at Wellcamp Airport in Toowoomba, Queensland. Two Fox Bats

