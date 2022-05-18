Canberra promises to multiply MQ-28A Ghost Bats
Incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison promised investment in an additional seven MQ-28A Ghost Bat UAVs for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) whilst on the campaign trail ahead of the federal election on 21 May.
Acceleration of this programme would cost A$454 million ($319.3 million), adding to the A$155 million already allocated for six MQ-28As in March 2021.
Defence Minister Peter Dutton stated, ‘This investment today will see the MQ-28A systems expected to enter service with the RAAF in 2024-25.’
The 11.7m-long MQ-28A is being designed, engineered and manufactured at Wellcamp Airport in Toowoomba, Queensland. Two Fox Bats
