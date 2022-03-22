MQ-28A Ghost Bat emerges into the light

The ‘Loyal Wingman’ name can now be consigned to history, with Australia announcing that the fighter-like uncrewed aircraft destined for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) will be called the MQ-28A Ghost Bat.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton made the declaration at RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland, on 21 March.

A ghost bat is a native Australian mammal that likes to detect and hunt prey in packs.

Glen Ferguson, director of Airpower Teaming System Australia and International, noted that the name reflected the unique characteristics of this uncrewed aircraft’s sensors and ISR capabilities.

‘The introduction of the new popular name is a