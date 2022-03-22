To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

MQ-28A Ghost Bat emerges into the light

22nd March 2022 - 00:16 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Formerly known as the Loyal Wingman, the Boeing-designed unmanned aircraft has received a formal nomenclature from the Australian military. (Boeing)

Australia continues to make progress with its cutting-edge programme to deliver a fighter-type UAV.

The ‘Loyal Wingman’ name can now be consigned to history, with Australia announcing that the fighter-like uncrewed aircraft destined for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) will be called the MQ-28A Ghost Bat.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton made the declaration at RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland, on 21 March.

A ghost bat is a native Australian mammal that likes to detect and hunt prey in packs.

Glen Ferguson, director of Airpower Teaming System Australia and International, noted that the name reflected the unique characteristics of this uncrewed aircraft’s sensors and ISR capabilities.

‘The introduction of the new popular name is a

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us