MQ-28A Ghost Bat emerges into the light

Russia fires hypersonic missile in first recorded use during conflict
Russia has released videos of two reported uses of hypersonic missiles to strike Ukrainian positions, which marks the first recorded use of the system during any conflict.
The ‘Loyal Wingman’ name can now be consigned to history, with Australia announcing that the fighter-like uncrewed aircraft destined for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) will be called the MQ-28A Ghost Bat.
Defence Minister Peter Dutton made the declaration at RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland, on 21 March.
A ghost bat is a native Australian mammal that likes to detect and hunt prey in packs.
Glen Ferguson, director of Airpower Teaming System Australia and International, noted that the name reflected the unique characteristics of this uncrewed aircraft’s sensors and ISR capabilities.
‘The introduction of the new popular name is a
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Russia has released videos of two reported uses of hypersonic missiles to strike Ukrainian positions, which marks the first recorded use of the system during any conflict.
Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems lay the keel of New Zealand’s first P-8A aircraft.
Egypt looks set to acquire F-15 Advanced Eagle fighter jets as the Su-35 may be out of the picture.
While China continues to field multiple new aircraft types, the lack of military partners it can fight alongside nevertheless places Beijing at a disadvantage.
The Embraer A-29 Super Tucano is in service worldwide, delivering a low-cost, capable platform, ideally suited for long-enduring operations.
The Super Tucano was built to adapt to customer requirements and changing technologies.