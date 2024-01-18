Canada commits $1.7 billion to CH-146 helicopter support

Bell Textron Canada Ltd has been awarded a C$2.28 billion (US$1.69 billion) contract to support the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF’s) fleet of 82 CH-146 Griffon (Bell 412EP) helicopters.

The deal will commence in April 2024 and see the company lead programme management, engineering, technical and design change services, component repair and overhaul, procurement of spares and heavy maintenance services.

Work will take place in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The first CH-146 entered service with the RCAF almost three decades ago and the platform has been regularly upgraded to ensure capability.

A cockpit upgrade was carried out in 2017 and Bell was awarded an upgrade contract in 2022. In April 2023, the company awarded subcontracts to Alpine Aerotech and Heli-One Canada to support the modernisation of the fleet of helicopters.

Under the most recent upgrade the aircraft will be fitted with Pratt and Whitney Canada PT6T-9 twin engines, as well as a new set of radios, cockpit voice and flight recorders, navigation systems, automatic flight control systems and control display units.

An upgraded prototype was planned to make its first flight in late 2023 but it was believed this had yet to occur. Under the schedule the first upgraded Griffon has been scheduled for delivery in 2024 and the upgrade programme set for completion by 2028.