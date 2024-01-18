Canada commits $1.7 billion to CH-146 helicopter support
Bell Textron Canada Ltd has been awarded a C$2.28 billion (US$1.69 billion) contract to support the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF’s) fleet of 82 CH-146 Griffon (Bell 412EP) helicopters.
The deal will commence in April 2024 and see the company lead programme management, engineering, technical and design change services, component repair and overhaul, procurement of spares and heavy maintenance services.
Work will take place in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
The first CH-146 entered service with the RCAF almost three decades ago and the platform has been regularly upgraded to ensure capability.
A cockpit upgrade was carried out in 2017 and Bell was awarded an upgrade contract in 2022. In April 2023, the company awarded subcontracts to Alpine Aerotech and Heli-One Canada to support the modernisation of the fleet of helicopters.
Under the most recent upgrade the aircraft will be fitted with Pratt and Whitney Canada PT6T-9 twin engines, as well as a new set of radios, cockpit voice and flight recorders, navigation systems, automatic flight control systems and control display units.
An upgraded prototype was planned to make its first flight in late 2023 but it was believed this had yet to occur. Under the schedule the first upgraded Griffon has been scheduled for delivery in 2024 and the upgrade programme set for completion by 2028.
More from Air Warfare
-
US Air Force F-16s fitted with IVEWS set to take to the skies in 2024
Flight testing with the Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite should start before the end of the first quarter of 2024.
-
Airbus boosts UAS portfolio with Aerovel acquisition and vertical takeoff drone
Airbus Helicopters has acquired Aerovel and its VTOL UAS to advance the development of its own platforms including the VSR700.
-
Skydio launches AI-powered X10D small reconnaissance UAV
Skydio has introduced the X10D, an AI-enhanced UAV boasting 10 times the computing power of its predecessors.
-
RAF Typhoon fitted with Leonardo radar designed to enhance capabilities
The ECRS Mk 2 radar set to take the Royal Air Force Typhoon's capabilities beyond traditional radar functions has been fitted onto an aircraft in preparation for flight tests.
-
Sky high diplomacy: Saudi Arabia's fighter jet puzzle entangles Eurofighter, Rafale and global alliances
Saudi Arabia faces a juncture in aerial diplomacy as Germany's approval of a potential Eurofighter Typhoon deal introduces fresh possibilities and uncertainties, prompting the kingdom to weigh the Eurofighter against the appealing alternative of the Dassault Rafale.