CAE delivers first magnetic anomaly detectors for Japanese maritime patrol aircraft fleet
CAE has announced delivery of the first production Magnetic Anomaly Detection-Extended Role (MAD-XR) systems, following completion of customer source inspection.
The MAD-XRs were delivered to Mitsubishi Electric Corp (MELCO) for installation in new Kawasaki P-1 maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) operated by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).
Delivery of these systems is under a multi-year contract for integration, installation and sustainment of the sensor in support of JMSDF fixed wing anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations.
Related Articles
Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force begins trials with MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAS
Why the Philippines is still awaiting long-range patrol aircraft after a decade
CAE takes US Army flight school training support subcontract
MAD-XR is a sensitive magnetometer used as a sensor to detect submarines. The MAD-XR offers increased range and sensitivity coupled with reduced size, weight and power requirements compared to legacy systems, CAE says.
'The extended capabilities of this powerful sensor allow it to be used in a wide variety of manned and unmanned platforms providing defence forces with enhanced submarine detection and localisation capabilities under challenging environmental and operational conditions,' said Marc-Olivier Sabourin, VP and GM, CAE Defense and Security, International.
The delivery of the system continues a longstanding relationship between CAE and MELCO dating back to 2004.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the total requirement of P-1 aircraft for the JMSDF has not been determined, with the projections ranging from 58-65 aircraft. In its 2021 Defence White Paper, Japan confirmed it had 29 aircraft in service.
.The P-1 integrates an array of sensors and mission systems. These consist of a Toshiba active electronically scanned array radar, an electronic support measures system for monitoring low frequencies, the MAD-XR, various EO/IR cameras and acoustic sensors. Sensor data is processed by a combat direction system, which assists the crew in making quick decisions.
More from Air Warfare
-
Turkiye’s strong desire to buy F-16 from US persists, defying previous statements
Turkiye's renewed interest in the long-gestating F-16 deal, despite geopolitical hurdles and a potential ban on adding indigenous weapons, highlights the significance of this strategic acquisition for Ankara's military capabilities.
-
Meeting the needs of tactical forces with innovative UAS for mission success (Sponsored)
With the growing global trend towards the use of UAS, Aeronautics is uniquely positioned as one of the leading companies in the world in that field
-
First C-40A transport aircraft arrive for US Marine Corps
The second US Marine Corps C-40A aircraft is scheduled for delivery in early autumn 2023.