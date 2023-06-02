To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • CAE delivers first magnetic anomaly detectors for Japanese maritime patrol aircraft fleet

CAE delivers first magnetic anomaly detectors for Japanese maritime patrol aircraft fleet

2nd June 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

CAE has delivered the first MAD-XR sensors for installation in new Kawasaki P-1 maritime patrol aircraft operated by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (Photo: Kawasaki Heavy Industries)

CAE has delivered the first MAD-XR magnetic anomaly detectors for installation in new P-1 maritime patrol aircraft operated by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

CAE has announced delivery of the first production Magnetic Anomaly Detection-Extended Role (MAD-XR) systems, following completion of customer source inspection. 

The MAD-XRs were delivered to Mitsubishi Electric Corp (MELCO) for installation in new Kawasaki P-1 maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) operated by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

Delivery of these systems is under a multi-year contract for integration, installation and sustainment of the sensor in support of JMSDF fixed wing anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations.

Related Articles

Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force begins trials with MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAS

Why the Philippines is still awaiting long-range patrol aircraft after a decade

CAE takes US Army flight school training support subcontract

MAD-XR is a sensitive magnetometer used as a sensor to detect submarines. The MAD-XR offers increased range and sensitivity coupled with reduced size, weight and power requirements compared to legacy systems, CAE says.

'The extended capabilities of this powerful sensor allow it to be used in a wide variety of manned and unmanned platforms providing defence forces with enhanced submarine detection and localisation capabilities under challenging environmental and operational conditions,' said Marc-Olivier Sabourin, VP and GM, CAE Defense and Security, International.

The delivery of the system continues a longstanding relationship between CAE and MELCO dating back to 2004.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the total requirement of P-1 aircraft for the JMSDF has not been determined, with the projections ranging from 58-65 aircraft. In its 2021 Defence White Paper, Japan confirmed it had 29 aircraft in service.

.The P-1 integrates an array of sensors and mission systems. These consist of a Toshiba active electronically scanned array radar, an electronic support measures system for monitoring low frequencies, the MAD-XR, various EO/IR cameras and acoustic sensors. Sensor data is processed by a combat direction system, which assists the crew in making quick decisions.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us