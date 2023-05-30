Why the Philippines is still awaiting long-range patrol aircraft after a decade
Manila still has not obtained maritime patrol aircraft for the Philippine Air Force (PAF), even though it started a search for new platforms back in 2013. However, Department of National Defense (DND) documents from January reveal that a notice of award was issued on 14 November 2022, before being amended on 5 January.
Furthermore, initial funding under the special allotment release order had been approved in August 2022. However, this had to be revalidated since a contract had not yet been issued before the funding lapsed.
The blogsite MaxDefense Philippines claims that the winning contender is Israel Aircraft Industries (IAI)
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Over 3,000 Russian drones destroyed to date, claims Ukrainian MoD
The list of Moscow’s damaged and captured equipment released by Kyiv on 30 May includes operational and tactical UAVs.
-
MQ-28 Ghost Bat ‘could fit the bill’ for UK's Loyal Wingman capability needs, says Boeing
The affordability of the MQ-28A Ghost Bat will play a crucial role in determining its suitability for the UK's defence needs. With studies under way to determine the affordability threshold, discussions also focus on the contribution this capability could make to the domestic industrial base.
-
General Atomics empowers US Army MDO demo with Gray Eagle
In support of the US Army, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc (GA-ASI) has integrated and tested new capabilities on the Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) as part of an effort to modernise the UAS for multi-domain operations (MDO).
-
Malaysia orders ATR 72 MPA aircraft from Leonardo
Leonardo has scored a hard-won contract to supply maritime patrol aircraft to Malaysia.