British Army to explore CUAS options to combat Class 1 drones

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has launched a preliminary market exercise to explore options for counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS) for the British and US Armies.

Named ‘Project Vanaheim’, the project is a joint effort between the UK and US forces, focusing on the operational problem of tracking, identifying and defeating Class 1 uncrewed aerial systems (UAS). It will be managed by British Army’s RAPSTONE Task Force.

Field test events are due to take place from June through to August 2025, according to the contract notice. The US Army and Ukranian Armies will also be “participating” it noted, with the