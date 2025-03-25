To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

British Army to explore CUAS options to combat Class 1 drones

25th March 2025 - 17:49 GMT | by Lucy Powell

The British Army have previously tested CUAS solutions such as DroneShield’s DroneGun with its experimental next-gen tech battalion, 2nd Battalion The Royal Yorkshire Regiment. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

Named Project Vanaheim, the joint project will be run by the British and US armies and is the ‘first wave’ in a substantial programme of work to update both armed forces’ CUAS capabilities.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has launched a preliminary market exercise to explore options for counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS) for the British and US Armies.

Named ‘Project Vanaheim’, the project is a joint effort between the UK and US forces, focusing on the operational problem of tracking, identifying and defeating Class 1 uncrewed aerial systems (UAS). It will be managed by British Army’s RAPSTONE Task Force.

Field test events are due to take place from June through to August 2025, according to the contract notice. The US Army and Ukranian Armies will also be “participating” it noted, with the

