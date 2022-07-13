Bring the Storm (Sponsored)

This video is brought to you by BAE Systems.

Storm EW Modules use a proven common core architecture to accelerate the delivery of software-based EW capabilities, providing warfighters with situational awareness, survivability, and electromagnetic capabilities needed for today’s complex missions.

Storm EW Modules are high-performance EW building blocks that leverage mature technology from the most advanced EW systems. The scalable design of Storm EW Modules provides a trusted hardware baseline that can be customized and integrated into multiple airborne platforms, including fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and guided missiles. For more information on Storm EW, visit us in Hall Five at the Farnborough Air Show.