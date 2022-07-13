Bring the Storm (Sponsored)
This video is brought to you by BAE Systems.
Storm EW Modules use a proven common core architecture to accelerate the delivery of software-based EW capabilities, providing warfighters with situational awareness, survivability, and electromagnetic capabilities needed for today’s complex missions.
Storm EW Modules are high-performance EW building blocks that leverage mature technology from the most advanced EW systems. The scalable design of Storm EW Modules provides a trusted hardware baseline that can be customized and integrated into multiple airborne platforms, including fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and guided missiles. For more information on Storm EW, visit us in Hall Five at the Farnborough Air Show.
More from Air Warfare
-
Safran takes the lead in engine partnerships in India
India is exploring aircraft and helicopter engine developments, and Safran of France is currently in pole position.
-
Singapore’s MRTT fleet to receive A3R capability
Singapore’s full fleet of six MRTTs will receive an automated aerial refuelling system, with the first aircraft to be delivered in the months ahead.
-
Israel puts F-35I through its paces with Iran attack in mind
The danger posed by a nuclear-armed Iran has prompted the Israeli Air Force to draw up detailed plans for strikes spearheaded by the F-35I Adir.
-
Raytheon ELCAN takes on your toughest challenges (sponsored)
Raytheon ELCAN is the key to critical electro-optical solutions — the first choice when there are no second chances.
-
Coyote target vehicle achieves 100th launch
The US Navy uses the Coyote as a target for warship missile defence, and the vehicle recently achieved a milestone.
-
AW149 Multi-Role, Multi-Missions, Multi-Environments (Sponsored)
The AW149 medium lift twin-engine multi-role helicopter is designed to ensure excellent performance, lower lifecycle costs and all-weather capability.