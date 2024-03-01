To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Brazil looks for attack helicopter two years after fleet retirement

1st March 2024 - 16:39 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira, Damian Kemp in Kansas City and London

RSS

Brazil has not had an attack helicopter fleet since retiring its Mil Mi-35M Hind-E attack helicopters. (Photo: FAB)

The Brazilian Armed Forces has faced challenges in terms of it size and geography and has long had an emphasis on better serving Amazonia. Plans for a new battalion are set to become a reality and improvement of rotary capability is underway.

Brazil will be considering the possibility of purchasing attack helicopters as it looks to refresh its army aviation helicopter fleet through upgrades and new purchases.

Speaking at Defence iQ’s International Military Helicopter conference in London on 28 February, Col Marco Aureilo de Castro, chief of general staff for Brazilian Army Aviation Command, highlighted the geographic challenges the force faced in size, environment and inaccessibility.

The country, which measures 8.5 million square kilometres, features areas that can only be accessed by river or air. Col de Castro said inaccessibility had particularly affected operations in Amazonia where there have been plans for the establishment of another battalion.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us