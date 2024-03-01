Brazil looks for attack helicopter two years after fleet retirement
Brazil will be considering the possibility of purchasing attack helicopters as it looks to refresh its army aviation helicopter fleet through upgrades and new purchases.
Speaking at Defence iQ’s International Military Helicopter conference in London on 28 February, Col Marco Aureilo de Castro, chief of general staff for Brazilian Army Aviation Command, highlighted the geographic challenges the force faced in size, environment and inaccessibility.
The country, which measures 8.5 million square kilometres, features areas that can only be accessed by river or air. Col de Castro said inaccessibility had particularly affected operations in Amazonia where there have been plans for the establishment of another battalion.
General Atomics XQ-67A takes first flight
General Atomics' XQ-67A jet-powered combat drone has completed its inaugural flight, just weeks after the company officially revealed the platform.
US Marine Corps completes second XQ-58A Valkyrie flight test
Originally designed by Kratos for the USAF, the XQ-58A will serve as a vital testbed for emerging technologies and capabilities of the US Marine Corps.