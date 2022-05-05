Brazil acquires ex-commercial jets for multirole conversion

BAE Systems launches LiteWave Head-Up Display
BAE Systems has revealed details of a new Head-Up Display.
The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) has acquired two Airbus A330-200 aircraft, which will be converted into the MRTT (Multi Role Tanker Transport) variant. The contract, reported on 18 April by the service, was awarded to Brazilian company Azul SA, which owns the commercial airline Azul Linhas Aéreas; the deal is valued at US$80 million (BRL375 million).
In response to a query from Shephard, an Azul Linhas Aéreas spokesperson confirmed that the company was awarded a contract for aircraft to 'strategically expand' the FAB’s fixed-wing fleet, without providing further details. According to the FAB, the company has 90 days
The USN has ordered mission computer upgrade kits with advanced software for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye.
Poland is looking for a stopgap multirole fighter solution as it aims to transfer its MiG-29s to Ukraine — but a proposed sale by Italy of Eurofighter Typhoons may not be the answer.
India persists in developing UCAVs and MALE UAVs, but the going is not easy.
As part of its indigenisation push, India is turning away from a planned purchase of Russian Mi-17 helicopters.
Saab has announced it received an order for a new Gripen launch system during the first quarter of 2022.