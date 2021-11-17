Spain orders three Airbus A330 MRTTs

Dubai Airshow 2021: Leonardo puts AW609 in the spotlight
A prototype AW609 performed its debut trade show demonstration flight and there is a hint of Saudi interest — but what about the potential sale of tiltrotors to the UAE?
The Spanish MoD has placed an order for three Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft.
The handover of the first aircraft is scheduled in the coming days and then it will undergo reconfiguration. The final delivery and conversion is scheduled for 2025.
The contract covers associated support such as spares, ground support equipment, training and in-service support until the end of the contract.
The aircraft, acquired from Iberia, will be converted into military ranker transport at Airbus’ Spanish headquarters in Getafe Spain.
It will be equipped with a state-of-the-art hose and drogue refuelling system and a specific MEDEVAC kit to accommodate light and intensive care stations.
The large 111t basic fuel capacity of the successful A330-200 airliner, from which it is derived, enables the A330 MRTT to excel in air-to-air refuelling missions.
The wide-body fuselage enables the aircraft to also be used as a dedicated transport aircraft able to carry up to 300 troops, or a payload of up to 45t / 99,000lb.
Spain joins the list of A330 MRTT operators, with 51 deliveries worldwide to 13 customers.
This week, at the Dubai Airshow, the UAE also ordered two A330 MRTT aircraft.
A prototype AW609 performed its debut trade show demonstration flight and there is a hint of Saudi interest — but what about the potential sale of tiltrotors to the UAE?
Photographic evidence suggests that the UAE has supplied armed UAVs to assist the Ethiopian National Defense Force in the ongoing Tigray War.
Airbus, with NTT DOCOMO, has demonstrated the stability between the Zephyr S HAPS and the ground antenna for communication purposes.
The UAE defence industry displayed new UAVs and guided munitions at the Dubai Airshow this year.
UAE-made precision-guidance kits could be installed on the Super Tucano under a collaboration agreement between Halcon and Embraer.
Thailand is developing an indigenous armed UAV, with the first system due to be handed over in 2022.