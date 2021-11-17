Spain orders three Airbus A330 MRTTs

With the addition of A330 MRTT to its fleet, the Spanish Air Force acquires a key and proven new capability. (Photo: Airbus)

Spain joins the list of 13 customers as it placed an order with Airbus for the A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft.

The Spanish MoD has placed an order for three Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft.

The handover of the first aircraft is scheduled in the coming days and then it will undergo reconfiguration. The final delivery and conversion is scheduled for 2025.

The contract covers associated support such as spares, ground support equipment, training and in-service support until the end of the contract.

The aircraft, acquired from Iberia, will be converted into military ranker transport at Airbus’ Spanish headquarters in Getafe Spain.

It will be equipped with a state-of-the-art hose and drogue refuelling system and a specific MEDEVAC kit to accommodate light and intensive care stations.

The large 111t basic fuel capacity of the successful A330-200 airliner, from which it is derived, enables the A330 MRTT to excel in air-to-air refuelling missions.

The wide-body fuselage enables the aircraft to also be used as a dedicated transport aircraft able to carry up to 300 troops, or a payload of up to 45t / 99,000lb.

Spain joins the list of A330 MRTT operators, with 51 deliveries worldwide to 13 customers.

This week, at the Dubai Airshow, the UAE also ordered two A330 MRTT aircraft.