To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Boeing's Insitu launches VTOL Integrator UAS for ship-based operations

Boeing's Insitu launches VTOL Integrator UAS for ship-based operations

12th April 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The Integrator can carry around 18kg of payload with a 16- hour endurance. (Photo: Insitu)

Insitu's vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) Integrator UAS uses a detachable quadcopter element that allows it to be launched from anywhere while retaining heavier payload carrying capabilities.

Insitu recently launched its vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) Integrator UAS product.

The system has two parts: the Flying Launch And REcovery System (FLARES) developed by Hood Tech and the Insitu Integrator aircraft.

FLARES, the detachable octocopter element, allows the fixed-wing UAV to vertically take off from ships or land, eliminating the need for a launchpad.

The platform can shed FLARES after reaching the desired altitude and operate as a regular fixed-wing aircraft, allowing the drone to carry heavier payloads at long ranges.

The launch equipment is recovered shortly after separation using an unmodified system.

Once the UAS is ready to

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us