Boeing's Insitu launches VTOL Integrator UAS for ship-based operations

Insitu recently launched its vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) Integrator UAS product.

The system has two parts: the Flying Launch And REcovery System (FLARES) developed by Hood Tech and the Insitu Integrator aircraft.

FLARES, the detachable octocopter element, allows the fixed-wing UAV to vertically take off from ships or land, eliminating the need for a launchpad.

The platform can shed FLARES after reaching the desired altitude and operate as a regular fixed-wing aircraft, allowing the drone to carry heavier payloads at long ranges.

The launch equipment is recovered shortly after separation using an unmodified system.

Once the UAS is ready to