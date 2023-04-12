Boeing's Insitu launches VTOL Integrator UAS for ship-based operations
Insitu recently launched its vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) Integrator UAS product.
The system has two parts: the Flying Launch And REcovery System (FLARES) developed by Hood Tech and the Insitu Integrator aircraft.
FLARES, the detachable octocopter element, allows the fixed-wing UAV to vertically take off from ships or land, eliminating the need for a launchpad.
The platform can shed FLARES after reaching the desired altitude and operate as a regular fixed-wing aircraft, allowing the drone to carry heavier payloads at long ranges.
The launch equipment is recovered shortly after separation using an unmodified system.
Once the UAS is ready to
