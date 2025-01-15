Boeing’s Ghost Bat clocks up the milestones and progresses as Saab Australia gets on board
Saab Australia has joined Boeing’s Ghost Team Australia and will provide communications systems and avionics equipment as the Ghost Bat UAS builds up flight hours and progresses on Capability Demonstration 2025.
Systems provided by Saab Australia will include the TactiCall Communications Solution, including user terminals, network and radio infrastructure. The company will also provide avionics equipment such as electro-mechanical actuators and controllers for the primary flight control system from Saab in Sweden.
More than 200 companies have been involved in the MQ-28 programme which is being co-developed by Boeing Australia and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). The number of Australian companies has increased
