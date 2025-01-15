To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Boeing’s Ghost Bat clocks up the milestones and progresses as Saab Australia gets on board

Boeing’s Ghost Bat clocks up the milestones and progresses as Saab Australia gets on board

15th January 2025 - 14:49 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The first flight of MQ-28 Ghost Bat uncrewed aerial system, then called Loyal Wingman, took place in February 2021. (Photo: Boeing)

More than 100 hours of physical flight have taken place since the first flight of MQ-28 Ghost Bat uncrewed aerial system (UAS) four years ago and this has been underpinned by approximately 20,000 hours of flying the digital twin.

Saab Australia has joined Boeing’s Ghost Team Australia and will provide communications systems and avionics equipment as the Ghost Bat UAS builds up flight hours and progresses on Capability Demonstration 2025.

Systems provided by Saab Australia will include the TactiCall Communications Solution, including user terminals, network and radio infrastructure. The company will also provide avionics equipment such as electro-mechanical actuators and controllers for the primary flight control system from Saab in Sweden.

More than 200 companies have been involved in the MQ-28 programme which is being co-developed by Boeing Australia and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). The number of Australian companies has increased

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us