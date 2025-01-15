Boeing’s Ghost Bat clocks up the milestones and progresses as Saab Australia gets on board

The first flight of MQ-28 Ghost Bat uncrewed aerial system, then called Loyal Wingman, took place in February 2021. (Photo: Boeing)

More than 100 hours of physical flight have taken place since the first flight of MQ-28 Ghost Bat uncrewed aerial system (UAS) four years ago and this has been underpinned by approximately 20,000 hours of flying the digital twin.