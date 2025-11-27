Boeing to build Apache AH-64E attack helicopters for Poland, Egypt and Kuwait
The US Department of Defense (DoD) has contracted Boeing, at a value of US$4.7 billion, to build and supply Apache AH-64E attack helicopters for Poland, Egypt and Kuwait.
According to a notice from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the contract also includes Longbow crew trainers, and related spares and support. The work will be carried out in Arizona, US, with a completion date around May 2032.
In August 2024, Poland signed a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Letter of Offer and Agreement (LOA) worth around $12 billion for 96 helicopters with the US, which included spares, ammunition, training and logistics.
More from Air Warfare
-
Lockheed plans further solid rocket motor investment in Europe and Middle East
The company has worked to heavily invest in its solid rocket motor production capabilities, both in the US and internationally, to build a strong supply chain to meet growing demand.
-
How the US Air Force plans to use data analytics to enhance the roles of airmen and assets
The USAF has allocated nearly US$500 million to further the deployment of this type of technology in FY2026. It envisions using analytics to enhance sensors, weapons, missiles and human performance.
-
GKN Aerospace to fly new UAV demonstrator by 2027
The company plans to develop a cost-effective jet-engine drone, going from concept to a flight-tested demonstrator in 18 months.
-
F-35B delivery date slips to 2026, UK MoD confirms
The UK was originally set to receive all remaining aircraft by the end of 2025, although the MoD had previously forecast that deliveries could be delayed until April 2026.
-
Sikorsky emphasises localised Black Hawk conversion for uncrewed U-Hawk
The platform was first unveiled in September 2025, with efforts now focusing on flight tests in the next year.
-
Lockheed assesses possible engine options for Vectis CCA development
The Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) was unveiled in September, with Lockheed pursing an accelerated roadmap to first flight in 2027.