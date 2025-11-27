To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Boeing to build Apache AH-64E attack helicopters for Poland, Egypt and Kuwait

27th November 2025 - 14:01 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The Apache AH-64E is the current configuration of Boeing’s attack helicopter. (Photo: Boeing)

The $4.7 billion international order for the three countries will see production conclude around May 2032.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has contracted Boeing, at a value of US$4.7 billion, to build and supply Apache AH-64E attack helicopters for Poland, Egypt and Kuwait.

According to a notice from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the contract also includes Longbow crew trainers, and related spares and support. The work will be carried out in Arizona, US, with a completion date around May 2032.

In August 2024, Poland signed a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Letter of Offer and Agreement (LOA) worth around $12 billion for 96 helicopters with the US, which included spares, ammunition, training and logistics.

