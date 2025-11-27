Boeing to build Apache AH-64E attack helicopters for Poland, Egypt and Kuwait

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has contracted Boeing, at a value of US$4.7 billion, to build and supply Apache AH-64E attack helicopters for Poland, Egypt and Kuwait.

According to a notice from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the contract also includes Longbow crew trainers, and related spares and support. The work will be carried out in Arizona, US, with a completion date around May 2032.

In August 2024, Poland signed a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Letter of Offer and Agreement (LOA) worth around $12 billion for 96 helicopters with the US, which included spares, ammunition, training and logistics.