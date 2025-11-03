To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Boeing prepared to go fast on CxR uncrewed tiltrotor concept

3rd November 2025 - 12:31 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

An artistic rendering of the CxR tiltrotor concept. (Image: Boeing)

The Collaborative Transformational Rotorcraft is designed with the potential to meet a range of mission requirements, from reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition to contested logistics.

First unveiled at AUSA in October, Boeing’s autonomous tiltrotor – the Collaborative Transformational Rotorcraft (also known as ‘CxR’) – is the latest concept from the US manufacturer to move another step closer to meeting future military requirements.

Speaking to Shephard about the work on this conceptual design, Chris Speights, chief engineer for vertical lift at Boeing, said that the manufacturer had leveraged its experience on the V-22 Osprey twin-engine platform to come up with the updated tiltrotor design for CxR.

“We’ve really simplified the design for this scale, around single propulsion, centralised, simple drive shaft and gearbox configurations. It also has the

