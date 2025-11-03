Boeing prepared to go fast on CxR uncrewed tiltrotor concept

First unveiled at AUSA in October, Boeing’s autonomous tiltrotor – the Collaborative Transformational Rotorcraft (also known as ‘CxR’) – is the latest concept from the US manufacturer to move another step closer to meeting future military requirements.

Speaking to Shephard about the work on this conceptual design, Chris Speights, chief engineer for vertical lift at Boeing, said that the manufacturer had leveraged its experience on the V-22 Osprey twin-engine platform to come up with the updated tiltrotor design for CxR.

“We’ve really simplified the design for this scale, around single propulsion, centralised, simple drive shaft and gearbox configurations. It also has the