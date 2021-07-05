Bird AeroSystems delivers surveillance solution

ASIO enables even small crews to deliver detailed and comprehensive surveillance information covering large geographic areas. (Image: Bird AeroSystems)

Bird AeroSystems has completed a delivery of its ASIO Maritime Surveillance Task Force solution to an unspecified African country.

Bird AeroSystems has delivered its ASIO surveillance solution to an unspecified African Country.

The ASIO Surveillance solution provided includes multiple Maritime Patrol Aircraft installed with Bird’s advanced MSIS mission management system, which was also at the Naval HQ Command and installed on a number of vessels.

The company converted multiple Cessna Citation CJ3 aircraft into Maritime Patrol Aircraft as part of the delivery.

The ASIO surveillance system provides customers with an integrated cross-domain solution, covering land, naval, and air.

It facilitates maritime and coastal surveillance, patrol and survey of borders and strategic assets and EEZ monitoring capabilities.

Bird’s MSIS is used for complete mission operational support, including planning, executing, debriefing, online mission updates and complete situational awareness between all segments within the task forces.

ASIO delivers an extremely powerful, comprehensive and flexible maritime patrol solution, enabling efficient detection, tracking and interception of any suspicious activity at sea.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Airborne Surveillance, Intelligence and Observation (ASIO) system is an end-to-end ISR solution that provides real-time SIGINT, COMINT, ELINT and IMINT information for wide-area maritime and ground surveillance, as well as targeted monitoring missions.