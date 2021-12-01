To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Bangladesh Army seeks attack helicopters

1st December 2021 - 03:36 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Mi-171 is a mainstay of the Bangladesh military’s helicopter fleet, but both the air force and army are looking for dedicated attack helicopters. (BAF)

There are requirements for new helicopters in all three armed services in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Army Aviation Group has begun a quest to obtain attack helicopters via an expression of interest exercise. A document published by the Directorate General Defence Purchase asked potential vendors for responses by 26 September.

The first dedicated twin-engine attack helicopters for the army, to be procured via an open tender, form part of Bangladesh’s Forces Goal 2030 modernisation plan. It is believed that three helicopters are initially sought, though more could follow in the future.

The platform needs to fire upon both ground and air targets, but there is no mention of naval targets. Anticipated missions include armed …

