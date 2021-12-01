Bangladesh Army seeks attack helicopters

The Bangladesh Army Aviation Group has begun a quest to obtain attack helicopters via an expression of interest exercise. A document published by the Directorate General Defence Purchase asked potential vendors for responses by 26 September.

The first dedicated twin-engine attack helicopters for the army, to be procured via an open tender, form part of Bangladesh’s Forces Goal 2030 modernisation plan. It is believed that three helicopters are initially sought, though more could follow in the future.

The platform needs to fire upon both ground and air targets, but there is no mention of naval targets. Anticipated missions include armed …