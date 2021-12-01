Bangladesh Army seeks attack helicopters

Australia receives more F-35s as Classic Hornets are withdrawn
Australia received more F-35As in November, just as the RAAF farewelled its F/A-18A/B fleet.
The Bangladesh Army Aviation Group has begun a quest to obtain attack helicopters via an expression of interest exercise. A document published by the Directorate General Defence Purchase asked potential vendors for responses by 26 September.
The first dedicated twin-engine attack helicopters for the army, to be procured via an open tender, form part of Bangladesh’s Forces Goal 2030 modernisation plan. It is believed that three helicopters are initially sought, though more could follow in the future.
The platform needs to fire upon both ground and air targets, but there is no mention of naval targets. Anticipated missions include armed …
Northrop Grumman is to deliver full-rate production AGM-88 air-launched missiles for the USN and FMS customer Germany.
TRD in Singapore is riding the crest of a wave of demand for C-UAS solutions.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense and the US Navy tested the new StormBreaker missile, demonstrating network capabilities with the F/A-18F Super Hornet.
A total of 12 Rafale F3R fighters — plus a simulator, training services and support equipment — will be delivered to Croatia by Q1 2025.
Russia conducts flight tests of fly-by-wire control system as MiG-31BM upgrade continues.