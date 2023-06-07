Bangladesh Army seeks family of UAVs
A deadline of 16 May was set for the Bangladesh Army’s RfP seeking responses from vendors for a family of short-, medium- and long-range UAVs.
The 106-page-long tender document was designed to gather information about different platforms that would enable the Bangladesh Army to ‘standardise’ its UAV fleet.
Although the RfP did not mention numbers of aircraft, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in 2021 that the army was seeking six MALE UAVs.
For a short-range UAV, the RfP listed a range of at least 100km and endurance of more than 5h. Capable of flying at a ceiling of at least
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
As interest grows in ASW platforms, Leonardo showcases C-27J MPA at SeaFuture 2023
At SeaFuture 2023 in La Spezia, Leonardo displayed a model of the MPA version of its C-27J Next Generation aircraft.
-
Boeing kicks off US Air Force B-52 bomber radar upgrade
The radar upgrade is part of the wider B-52 modernisation programme that aims to keep the Stratofortress in the air until 2050 and beyond.
-
CAE delivers first magnetic anomaly detectors for Japanese maritime patrol aircraft fleet
CAE has delivered the first MAD-XR magnetic anomaly detectors for installation in new P-1 maritime patrol aircraft operated by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.
-
Why the F-16 fighter jet remains a force to be reckoned with
The Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jet is still in the limelight over 40 years after its first flight. Shephard sums up the latest developments and tells you everything you need to know about the aircraft in the 2020s.
-
India faces dire fighter and helicopter deficit, with no solution in sight
After crashes, the Indian military has grounded MiG-21 fighters and Dhruv helicopters. India still needs to find a way to overcome deep-seated challenges to replace ageing aircraft.
-
Supplying F-16 jets to Ukraine won't win the war, but adds new causes of concern for Russia
While the question of which Western fighter jet will be ultimately sent to Ukraine now seems settled, how much effect will the F-16's presence have on the conflict?