Bangladesh Army seeks family of UAVs

A deadline of 16 May was set for the Bangladesh Army’s RfP seeking responses from vendors for a family of short-, medium- and long-range UAVs.

The 106-page-long tender document was designed to gather information about different platforms that would enable the Bangladesh Army to ‘standardise’ its UAV fleet.

Although the RfP did not mention numbers of aircraft, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in 2021 that the army was seeking six MALE UAVs.

For a short-range UAV, the RfP listed a range of at least 100km and endurance of more than 5h. Capable of flying at a ceiling of at least