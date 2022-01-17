Bangkok looks to the future with new Thai fighters

Saab to upgrade Hungarian Gripens
MS20 Block 2 upgrade will enhance sensor, communications and weapons capabilities of Hungarian Gripen aircraft.
Thailand’s Cabinet approved THB13.8 billion ($445 million) on 11 January for the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) to procure new fighter jets to replace its F-16ADF fleet that was retired last year.
Via FY2023-26 budgets for a four-year period, ACM Napadej Dhupatemiya, the Air Force Commander, wishes to acquire the F-35A, whose flyaway cost has reduced from $142 million to $82 million over the years.
The MoD will add this acquisition to the 2023 Annual Budget Act, which then must be approved by the House of Representatives.
As with its existing F-16s, the RTAF can only procure the F-35A through the Foreign …
The first upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber for the Russian Air Force made its first flight on 12 January.
Australia is upgrading its C-130J fleet and has prepared the way for a future P-8A upgrade, but the RAAF is struggling with its much-delayed C-27J programme.
The Greek government has requested parts and services under the FMS programme to support follow-on depot-level maintenance and sustainment of F100-PW-229 aircraft engines.
Collins Aerospace has joined the effort to keep the B-52 Stratofortress in service.
Boeing has successfully completed the delivery of all nine P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft as contracted by the RAF.