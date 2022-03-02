BAE Systems and US DoD announce MUM-T success

Italy approves C-130J Hercules support contract
The contract between the Italian Air Force, Avio Aero, Leonardo and Lockheed Martin for C-130J support has been approved.
BAE Systems and the US DoD’s Strategic Capabilities Office have announced the completion of a successful flight test of advanced Manned Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) technology.
The technology allows the rapid infusion of new payloads and platforms into the fleet to quickly enhance mission effectiveness and counter adversary technology.
The flight test used real mission sensors on multiple uncrewed platforms and a single crewed gather aircraft to execute a mission.
The team of UAVs worked together to develop and execute autonomously the necessary tactics to complete the mission, while the pilot used the HMI to monitor the mission’s progress and interact with the uncrewed vehicles.
BAE System’s HMI was developed through extensive virtual and constructive simulation testing with assistance from pilots and electronic warfare officers, their feedback highlighted the user-friendly interface.
While the aircraft and UAV type involved in the test were not originally disclosed, BAE Systems has confirmed to Shephard that it was the BQM-34 Firebee and the F-18E/F Super Hornet.
The Malaysian Army is preparing to deploy its new MD 530G light attack helicopters after the delayed delivery of the six aircraft.
DroneShield and Teledyne FLIR have announced their C-UAS collaboration has resulted in a marquee customer.
The Indian Navy is stepping up training on the P-8I maritime patrol aircraft following the arrival of the latest aircraft from Boeing.
More training is on the agenda as Malaysia waits for an American-built radar to arrive next year.
Bids for an Australian tender to create a sovereign military SATCOM network closed last month.