BAE Systems and US DoD announce MUM-T success

Although the aircraft used in the test have not been disclosed, this picture was released by BAE Systems. (Image: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems and the US Deputy Secretary of Defense’s Strategic Capabilities Office have reported a successful MUM-T test flight.

BAE Systems and the US DoD’s Strategic Capabilities Office have announced the completion of a successful flight test of advanced Manned Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) technology.

The technology allows the rapid infusion of new payloads and platforms into the fleet to quickly enhance mission effectiveness and counter adversary technology.

The flight test used real mission sensors on multiple uncrewed platforms and a single crewed gather aircraft to execute a mission.

The team of UAVs worked together to develop and execute autonomously the necessary tactics to complete the mission, while the pilot used the HMI to monitor the mission’s progress and interact with the uncrewed vehicles.

BAE System’s HMI was developed through extensive virtual and constructive simulation testing with assistance from pilots and electronic warfare officers, their feedback highlighted the user-friendly interface.

While the aircraft and UAV type involved in the test were not originally disclosed, BAE Systems has confirmed to Shephard that it was the BQM-34 Firebee and the F-18E/F Super Hornet.