To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

BAE Systems and Turkish Aerospace team up on UAS opportunities

7th November 2025 - 14:09 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The Anka-3 UAV was first unveiled in 2023. (Photo: TAI)

The two companies will work together to explore ways to collaborate on the development of uncrewed air systems.

BAE Systems and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and linked technologies.

The Turkish-British collaboration comes in the wake of the UK sale of Eurofighter jets to Turkey. This industry collaboration also follows the joint venture between Italian firm Leonardo and Turkish drone firm Baykar to collaborate on and develop UAS, which was signed in June 2025.

The two companies will leverage their portfolio experience with UASs to “create a range of compelling and cost-effective solutions”, Dave Holmes, managing director at BAE Systems FalconWorks division, said.

TAI

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us