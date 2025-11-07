BAE Systems and Turkish Aerospace team up on UAS opportunities

BAE Systems and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and linked technologies.

The Turkish-British collaboration comes in the wake of the UK sale of Eurofighter jets to Turkey. This industry collaboration also follows the joint venture between Italian firm Leonardo and Turkish drone firm Baykar to collaborate on and develop UAS, which was signed in June 2025.

The two companies will leverage their portfolio experience with UASs to “create a range of compelling and cost-effective solutions”, Dave Holmes, managing director at BAE Systems FalconWorks division, said.

