Leonardo and Baykar join forces to develop uncrewed aerial systems
Leonardo and Baykar have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for their joint venture to develop uncrewed aerial systems (UAS).
The two companies hinted at “creating synergies” earlier in the year, and according to both Leonardo and Baykar, this venture announcement was the culmination of five months of “intense” discussion.
The partnership will work to leverage and combine Baykar’s UAS platforms with Leonardo’s expertise in mission systems, payload design and related aerospace certifications in Europe. The joint venture would be headquartered in Italy but see Leonardo and Baykar share production and manufacturing processes in Italy and Turkey, according to
