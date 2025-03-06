To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Leonardo and Baykar join forces to develop uncrewed aerial systems

6th March 2025 - 15:15 GMT | by Lucy Powell

Baykar’s Akinci drone was first unveiled in 2019 and will be the focus platform of the joint venture. (Photo: Baykar)

Baykar’s AKINCI drone will be the first focus platform for the joint venture, with the first prototype targeted for development in 12 to 18 months.

Leonardo and Baykar have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for their joint venture to develop uncrewed aerial systems (UAS).

The two companies hinted at “creating synergies” earlier in the year, and according to both Leonardo and Baykar, this venture announcement was the culmination of five months of “intense” discussion.

The partnership will work to leverage and combine Baykar’s UAS platforms with Leonardo’s expertise in mission systems, payload design and related aerospace certifications in Europe. The joint venture would be headquartered in Italy but see Leonardo and Baykar share production and manufacturing processes in Italy and Turkey, according to

