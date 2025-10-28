Turkey finalises $7.2 billion deal with UK for 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jets

The UK has signed a £5.4 billion (US$7.2 billion) deal with Turkey for the sale of 20 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft and associated weapons

The aircraft will be assembled at BAE Systems’ sites in Warton and Samlesbury, where production and final assembly will take place, and according to the UK Government, will help to sustain around 20,000 jobs at production lines in Edinburgh, Warton, Salmesbury and Bristol.

The first delivery to Turkey of the jets is expected in 2030.

The £8 billion (US$10.7 billion) amount listed by the UK Government for the Eurofighter contract included both the aircraft and weapons package,