To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Turkey finalises $7.2 billion deal with UK for 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jets

Turkey finalises $7.2 billion deal with UK for 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jets

28th October 2025 - 09:39 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

Eurofighter Typhoon deliveries to Turkey will take place in 2030. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

The deal will include a weapons package alongside the aircraft, with deliveries expected from 2030.

The UK has signed a £5.4 billion (US$7.2 billion) deal with Turkey for the sale of 20 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft and associated weapons

The aircraft will be assembled at BAE Systems’ sites in Warton and Samlesbury, where production and final assembly will take place, and according to the UK Government, will help to sustain around 20,000 jobs at production lines in Edinburgh, Warton, Salmesbury and Bristol.

The first delivery to Turkey of the jets is expected in 2030.

The £8 billion (US$10.7 billion) amount listed by the UK Government for the Eurofighter contract included both the aircraft and weapons package,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us