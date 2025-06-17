BAE explores AI enhancements for Eurofighter Typhoon pilots

BAE Systems has begun trials of Avioniq's AI-driven Rattlesnaq technology on a Eurofighter Typhoon simulator at the company's Warton, UK, facility to explore how the system could give pilots optimised threat updates whilst airborne.

Rattlesnaq is designed to create a dynamic, cumulative threat boundary, improving survivability in hostile airspace. It combines missile modelling with verifiable AI to define a safe operational envelope for operators at beyond visual range (BVR), by calculating where the aircraft can fly without coming within range of enemy missiles.

BAE Systems head of Typhoon strategy Paul Smith said the technology had the potential to “revolutionise” pilots’ training and tactics by “being able