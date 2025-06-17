To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

BAE explores AI enhancements for Eurofighter Typhoon pilots

17th June 2025 - 12:58 GMT | by David Hurst in London

RSS

The Rattlesnaq AI decision-making aid is one of several technologies undergoing trials on BAE Systems' Typhoon testbeds. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE is working with Swedish developer Avioniq to trial AI decision-making aids intended to protect the fighter jet against missiles and other beyond-visual-range threats.

BAE Systems has begun trials of Avioniq's AI-driven Rattlesnaq technology on a Eurofighter Typhoon simulator at the company's Warton, UK, facility to explore how the system could give pilots optimised threat updates whilst airborne.

Rattlesnaq is designed to create a dynamic, cumulative threat boundary, improving survivability in hostile airspace. It combines missile modelling with verifiable AI to define a safe operational envelope for operators at beyond visual range (BVR), by calculating where the aircraft can fly without coming within range of enemy missiles.

BAE Systems head of Typhoon strategy Paul Smith said the technology had the potential to “revolutionise” pilots’ training and tactics by “being able

Access this article and other Paris Air Show 2025 news content with a free basic account

Create account

You will also get one free Premium News article each week

Already have an account? Log in

David Hurst

Author

David Hurst

David Hurst is Director of Branded Content at Shephard Group.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Paris Air Show 2025

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us