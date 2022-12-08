Australian Army awards Skylark contract for SUAS+
The Australian Army has procured an undisclosed number of Skylark I-LEX small UAVs, according to a press release issued by Elbit Systems on 7 December.
These UAVs will ‘enable Australian Defence Force (ADF) support to civilian operations for disaster and humanitarian relief,’ the Israeli OEM stated.
For this purpose, Australia specified that the Skylark I-LEX aircraft be fitted with an EO sensor and automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) system.
ADS-B provides real-time precision and shared situational awareness to pilots and air traffic controllers. Thus, the Skylarks can more safely fly in wider classes of airspace, something very useful in a disaster
