Australian Army awards Skylark contract for SUAS+

8th December 2022 - 01:31 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Australian Army has ordered a number of Skylark I-LEX hand-launched SUAV+ aircraft. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

Elbit Systems is a beneficiary of an Australian SUAS+ contract, which the ADF will use to support civilian operations for disaster and humanitarian relief.

The Australian Army has procured an undisclosed number of Skylark I-LEX small UAVs, according to a press release issued by Elbit Systems on 7 December.

These UAVs will ‘enable Australian Defence Force (ADF) support to civilian operations for disaster and humanitarian relief,’ the Israeli OEM stated.

For this purpose, Australia specified that the Skylark I-LEX aircraft be fitted with an EO sensor and automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) system.

ADS-B provides real-time precision and shared situational awareness to pilots and air traffic controllers. Thus, the Skylarks can more safely fly in wider classes of airspace, something very useful in a disaster

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media.

Read full bio

