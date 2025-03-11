Australian Army aviation veers heavily towards the US
The Australian Army declared an initial operating capability (IOC) for its new UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters last month, as the type replaces the MRH90 Taipan. The declaration came 15 months after the first examples started flying in Australian skies.
The Department of Defence said, “The IOC ensures the twelve Black Hawks are able to support counterterrorism operations in Australia, and remediate capability gaps associated with the withdrawal from service of the MRH90 Taipan fleet”.
Deliveries by Sikorsky have been swift – Canberra decided to buy the Black Hawk in early 2023, and the first trio reached Australia in August that
More from Air Warfare
-
US Navy Next-Generation Jammer approaches full-rate production
Raytheon is currently finalising the production of NGJ-MB lot 5 while working with the US Navy on contract requirements over multiple years.
-
Lockheed Martin “bullish” on future of its F-16 programme
The company foresees demand for around 300 Block 70/72 F-16s from customers across the globe and is targeting around a 23 to 26 aircraft delivery total for 2025.
-
Boeing secures $569 million contract to support Royal Australian Air Force’s E-7 Wedgetail
The fleet of six E-7A Wedgetail aircraft is based at RAAF Base Williamtown and will reportedly support up to 170 jobs in the region.
-
Anduril to supply loitering munitions to Ukraine with UK funding
Since July 2024, the UK Government has provided more than £5.26 billion in support to Ukraine, including £3 billion in annual military aid and a £2.26 billion loan for defence spending. The latest deal will see Anduril supply Altius-600M and Altius-700M loitering munitions.
-
Leonardo and Baykar join forces to develop uncrewed aerial systems
Baykar’s AKINCI drone will be the first focus platform for the joint venture, with the first prototype targeted for development in 12 to 18 months.
-
Europe will “struggle” to fill capability gaps left by US-Ukraine aid pause
Europe’s capacity to fill the capability gaps created by the US pause on military aid to Ukraine is uncertain, according to analysts, but European defence industry leaders have stressed their readiness to meet demand.