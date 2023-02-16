To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia shows interest in AARGM-ER missile

16th February 2023 - 11:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Australia is interested in procuring the latest AARGM-ER missile produced by Northrop Grumman. (Photo: USN)

Australia has expressed interest in the upcoming AARGM-ER missile, but it is appealing to other F-35 users as well.

Australia is already a customer for Northrop Grumman's AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM), having made a purchase in June 2013. Now the country is eyeing the latest extended-range version known as the AARGM-ER.

In June 2022, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) issued a notification approving the potential sale of AGM-88E2 missiles to the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

Capt Alex Dutko, Program Manager, Direct and Time-Sensitive Strike (PMA-242) of the USN, reaffirmed that this notification ‘has now been turned into a case, and a quantity of weapons are on contract with FRP 11 [full-rate production Lot 11] with

