Australia shows interest in AARGM-ER missile

Australia is already a customer for Northrop Grumman's AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM), having made a purchase in June 2013. Now the country is eyeing the latest extended-range version known as the AARGM-ER.

In June 2022, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) issued a notification approving the potential sale of AGM-88E2 missiles to the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

Capt Alex Dutko, Program Manager, Direct and Time-Sensitive Strike (PMA-242) of the USN, reaffirmed that this notification ‘has now been turned into a case, and a quantity of weapons are on contract with FRP 11 [full-rate production Lot 11] with