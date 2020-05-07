Australia selects SUAS+ while TUAV contenders prepare bids

The Australian Army has two important UAV projects under way at present. The Small UAS ‘Plus’ (SUAS+) project has recently selected a winning platform, while the Tactical UAV (TUAV) programme has narrowed contenders down to four.

Multiple industry sources have confirmed to Shephard that the winner of the SUAS+ requirement under Army Minor Project 024.35 is the Skylark from Elbit Systems. It was competing against AeroVironment in a shortlisted two-horse race.

Elbit Systems has several members in the Skylark family, with the Skylark 2 perhaps the most likely given that a 2h endurance and 20+km range was required for