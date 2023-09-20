To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australia orders a fourth MQ-4C Triton and upgrades P-8A fleet

20th September 2023 - 08:21 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Australia will procure a fourth MQ-4C Triton for the RAAF. (Image: RAAF)

Australia will buy another MQ-4C Triton for maritime surveillance, plus its partner the P-8A will undergo an upgrade programme.

Australia announced that it had confirmed an order for a fourth MQ-4C Triton HALE UAV for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) on 19 September. Simultaneously, it reported an upgrade programme for its fleet of P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

The total cost of these two programmes amounts to more than A$1.5 billion ($969.6 million).

Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy commented, ‘The purchase of an additional Triton will enhance operations from Australia’s northern bases, a priority under the Defence Strategic Review.’

Additionally, Canberra signed a A$220 million interim sustainment support contract with Northrop Grumman Australia. This will create ’a

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us