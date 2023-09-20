Australia orders a fourth MQ-4C Triton and upgrades P-8A fleet
Australia announced that it had confirmed an order for a fourth MQ-4C Triton HALE UAV for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) on 19 September. Simultaneously, it reported an upgrade programme for its fleet of P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.
The total cost of these two programmes amounts to more than A$1.5 billion ($969.6 million).
Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy commented, ‘The purchase of an additional Triton will enhance operations from Australia’s northern bases, a priority under the Defence Strategic Review.’
Additionally, Canberra signed a A$220 million interim sustainment support contract with Northrop Grumman Australia. This will create ’a
