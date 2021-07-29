Australia looks for more sting in its Wasp replacement

DynCorp to aid ACES
Task order from USAF covers maintenance for T-1A, T-6A and T-38C aircraft.
In July the Capability Acquisition & Sustainment Group (CASG) in Australia gave advance notice for a programme to replace the AeroVironment Wasp AE small unmanned aerial system (SUAS) that is currently in Australian Army service.
The replacement exercise known as Project Land 129 Phase 4B will give army combat teams an independent ISR capability. The new SUAS is to be acquired in FY2023-2024 and FY2025-2026, with around 60-80 systems required depending on cost.
Project Land 129 Phase 4A acquired 66 Wasp AE systems from 2018-2021, but in its notice from CASG stated that the army ‘is expecting a system with better performance than the Wasp AE’.
The Australian Army will not specify either a fixed-wing or VTOL solution.
Under development is an operational concept document, as well as function and performance specifications for the new project. For example, the Australian Army has still not finalised whether the UAV has to be recoverable on water.
Because these efforts are ongoing, the project office cannot give any further information on user needs to industry. Nonetheless, one-on-one interviews with industry occurred in June during the Land Forces 2021 ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Task order from USAF covers maintenance for T-1A, T-6A and T-38C aircraft.
Latest AMRAAM contract for Raytheon includes production for five FMS customers.
Extra non-recurring engineering risk reduction work supports French procurement of three E-2D Hawkeyes under the FMS programme.
The Uruguayan Air Force is likely to buy either a Bell 212 or Bell 412, tapping into Global Peace Operations Initiative funds.
Development of the Kh-59MKM missile typifies recent moves in Russia to modernise air-launched penetrating warhead capabilities.
Qatar continues to expand its combat aircraft capability with the arrival of four additional Rafales.