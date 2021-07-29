Australia looks for more sting in its Wasp replacement

In July the Capability Acquisition & Sustainment Group (CASG) in Australia gave advance notice for a programme to replace the AeroVironment Wasp AE small unmanned aerial system (SUAS) that is currently in Australian Army service.

The replacement exercise known as Project Land 129 Phase 4B will give army combat teams an independent ISR capability. The new SUAS is to be acquired in FY2023-2024 and FY2025-2026, with around 60-80 systems required depending on cost.

Project Land 129 Phase 4A acquired 66 Wasp AE systems from 2018-2021, but in its notice from CASG stated that the army ‘is expecting a system with better performance than the Wasp AE’.

The Australian Army will not specify either a fixed-wing or VTOL solution.

Under development is an operational concept document, as well as function and performance specifications for the new project. For example, the Australian Army has still not finalised whether the UAV has to be recoverable on water.

Because these efforts are ongoing, the project office cannot give any further information on user needs to industry. Nonetheless, one-on-one interviews with industry occurred in June during the Land Forces 2021 ...