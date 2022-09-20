To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia formally orders a dozen more Romeos

20th September 2022 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

A dozen more MH-60R Seahawk helicopters have been ordered by the Royal Australian Navy from Sikorsky under the FMS programme. (Photo: RAN)

The Royal Australian Navy requires extra MH-60R helicopters under Project Sea 9100 Phase 1.

The USN has awarded Lockheed Martin company Sikorsky a contract to produce an additional 12 Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopters for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) via the FMS programme.

As a result, Sikorsky claimed on 20 September, the RAN will gain a third Romeo squadron ‘of unparalleled capability to the RAN’s Fleet Air Arm’.

The helicopters will be delivered from mid-2025 to mid-2026.

According to the original FMS notification in October 2021, the Romeos plus associated equipment and services will cost about $985 million.

The RAN previously acquired 24 MH-60Rs between 2013 and 2016 as the first international customer for the aircraft.

The latest 12 helicopters are being procured under Project Sea 9100 Phase 1 (Improved Embarked Logistics Support Helicopter Capability) in line with the expansion of the RAN surface vessel fleet, and also to replace MRH90 Taipans.

