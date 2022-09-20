Australia formally orders a dozen more Romeos
The USN has awarded Lockheed Martin company Sikorsky a contract to produce an additional 12 Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopters for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) via the FMS programme.
As a result, Sikorsky claimed on 20 September, the RAN will gain a third Romeo squadron ‘of unparalleled capability to the RAN’s Fleet Air Arm’.
The helicopters will be delivered from mid-2025 to mid-2026.
According to the original FMS notification in October 2021, the Romeos plus associated equipment and services will cost about $985 million.
The RAN previously acquired 24 MH-60Rs between 2013 and 2016 as the first international customer for the aircraft.
The latest 12 helicopters are being procured under Project Sea 9100 Phase 1 (Improved Embarked Logistics Support Helicopter Capability) in line with the expansion of the RAN surface vessel fleet, and also to replace MRH90 Taipans.
More from Air Warfare
-
General Atomics claims fully autonomous AI-piloted flight with Avenger MQ-20A
General Atomics claims that the latest Avenger MQ-20A test flight demonstrated capabilities in the race to operationalise autonomy for collaborative combat aircraft.
-
Poland procures FA-50 fighters from South Korea
Poland signs on the dotted line for South Korea's largest ever aircraft export deal.
-
Baykar completes initial integration run test of future uncrewed fighter jet
Baykar Tech shared on Twitter a video of the trial with Bayraktar Kizilelma. The first flight of the system is scheduled to take place in 2023.
-
Indonesia suspends Black Eagle MALE UAV programme
Developing a MALE-class UAV is proving more difficult than expected for Indonesia.
-
B-21 still makes ‘good progress’ towards possible first flight this year
The USAF says the B-21 Raider bomber — currently in the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase — is on track for initial deliveries in the mid-2020s.