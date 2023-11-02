UK awards $20 million contract to Anduril for avanced force protection solutions

The UK MoD has awarded Anduril Industries a £17 million (US$20.7 million) contract to explore future capabilities for force protection, counter-intrusion and counter-UAS solutions for the RAF and Strategic Command on Permanent Joint Operating Bases (PJOBs).

The 31-month contract has the potential to rise to £24 million, Anduril and the MoD revealed. The deal has marked the third phase of Programme TALOS, Anduril’s engagement with the MoD and Strategic Command’s joint innovation team (jHub).

Programme TALOS’ objective will be to accelerate a defence-wide approach to integrated command and control (C2) for force protection, according to the MoD. Anduril said it uses its Lattice software that leverages edge processing, big data and AI to ‘reimagine’ the approach to C2.

Phase 3 of TALOS, dubbed ENTRELAZAR, is set to experiment and explore with the advancement of these evolving technologies.

Phase 1 had delivered an initial understanding of Anduril’s autonomous Sentry Towers and their utility at active RAF air bases, whereas Phase 2 established the assurance of multiple force protection layers at multiple locations across the MOD estate, Anduril noted in a statement.

‘Technology within defence is rapidly advancing, and we must harness these changes to respond to a more contested and volatile world,’ said Lit Col Dan Sawyers, head of the jHub at the Strategic Command. ‘Phase 3 of this programme will see us continue to innovate, utilising technology to protect the UK and our allies anytime and anywhere.’

Shephard's Dubai Airshow 2023 coverage is sponsored by: