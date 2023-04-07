Anduril to use Dive-LD AUV in undersea infrastructure mission

Following announcement of a partnership with the US National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium (NOWRDC) to autonomously inspect undersea power infrastructure, defence disruptor Anduril has told Shephard autonomous vehicles could play a crucial role in the defence of undersea critical national infrastructure.

Under the partnership, Anduril will use its Dive-LD AUV to inspect a power export cable from Block Island to Point Judith, Rhode Island, by the end of 2023.

The Dive-LD is a modular AUV that can carry systems for bathymetric and geophysical surveys, oceanographic sensing, undersea battlespace, mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare (ASW), seabed mapping and monitoring of