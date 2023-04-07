To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Anduril to use Dive-LD AUV in undersea infrastructure mission

7th April 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

A Dive-LD AUV. (Photo: Anduril)

The defence disruptor sees autonomous vehicles playing a pivotal role in the defence of undersea critical national infrastructure.

Following announcement of a partnership with the US National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium (NOWRDC) to autonomously inspect undersea power infrastructure, defence disruptor Anduril has told Shephard autonomous vehicles could play a crucial role in the defence of undersea critical national infrastructure.

Under the partnership, Anduril will use its Dive-LD AUV to inspect a power export cable from Block Island to Point Judith, Rhode Island, by the end of 2023.

The Dive-LD is a modular AUV that can carry systems for bathymetric and geophysical surveys, oceanographic sensing, undersea battlespace, mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare (ASW), seabed mapping and monitoring of

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

