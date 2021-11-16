Airbus proves Zephyr’s connectivity capabilities

Dubai Airshow 2021: Is Ethiopia using Emirati combat UAVs?
Photographic evidence suggests that the UAE has supplied armed UAVs to assist the Ethiopian National Defense Force in the ongoing Tigray War.
Airbus and NTT DOCOMO have successfully demonstrated the solar-powered Zephyr High Altitude Platform Station’s (HAPS) ability to deliver future wireless broadband connectivity.
The trial took place in August when the Zephyr S undertook approximately 18-day stratospheric flights to test various capabilities.
Zephyr S provided an agile datalink during a stratospheric test with its onboard radio transmitter to simulate future direct-to-device connectivity.
Tests included various bandwidths to simulate direct-to-device services from the HAPS to end users using low, nominal and high throughput.
It aimed to examine how it was affected by factors such as weather conditions, differences in reception distance and the flight patterns of the HPAS aircraft.
The demonstration confirmed the ability and versatility of the 2GHZ spectrum for HAPS-based services and also the use of a narrow 450 MGX band to provide connectivity in a range of up to 140km.
Based on the results, Airbus and NTT DOCOMO aims to provide communication services to mountainous areas, remote islands and maritime areas where radio waves are difficult to reach.
The UAE defence industry displayed new UAVs and guided munitions at the Dubai Airshow this year.
UAE-made precision-guidance kits could be installed on the Super Tucano under a collaboration agreement between Halcon and Embraer.
Thailand is developing an indigenous armed UAV, with the first system due to be handed over in 2022.
Elbit Systems has performed a demonstration of its UAV swarm capabilities to the Dutch Army in Northern Israel.
United Aircraft Corporation displays the Checkmate light tactical aircraft at Dubai Airshow, with an interesting engine choice and manned-unmanned teaming on the horizon.