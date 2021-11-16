Airbus proves Zephyr’s connectivity capabilities

Zephyr High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) achieves connectivity in trial. (Photo: Airbus)

Airbus, with NTT DOCOMO, has demonstrated the stability between the Zephyr S HAPS and the ground antenna for communication purposes.

Airbus and NTT DOCOMO have successfully demonstrated the solar-powered Zephyr High Altitude Platform Station’s (HAPS) ability to deliver future wireless broadband connectivity.

The trial took place in August when the Zephyr S undertook approximately 18-day stratospheric flights to test various capabilities.

Zephyr S provided an agile datalink during a stratospheric test with its onboard radio transmitter to simulate future direct-to-device connectivity.

Tests included various bandwidths to simulate direct-to-device services from the HAPS to end users using low, nominal and high throughput.

It aimed to examine how it was affected by factors such as weather conditions, differences in reception distance and the flight patterns of the HPAS aircraft.

The demonstration confirmed the ability and versatility of the 2GHZ spectrum for HAPS-based services and also the use of a narrow 450 MGX band to provide connectivity in a range of up to 140km.

Based on the results, Airbus and NTT DOCOMO aims to provide communication services to mountainous areas, remote islands and maritime areas where radio waves are difficult to reach.