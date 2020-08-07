Airbus delays UK Zephyr HAPS flight tests

COVID-19 restrictions have forced Airbus Defence and Space to postpone Zephyr High-Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) Operational Concept Demonstrator (OCD) flight trials, which were originally scheduled for summer 2020.

The cause of delay, for the UK MoD sponsored flight tests, was confirmed on 4 August by Baroness Annabel Goldie in a written parliamentary exchange. She also revealed that Airbus Defence and Space have ‘implemented improvements’ to the system at a manufacturing level, following findings shared with them by investigators reviewing ‘unfortunate incidents’.

Airbus is currently planning to restart flights but a firm date to do so has not yet been set, according to the