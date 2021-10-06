Air Warfare magazine: Loyal wingman, Future rotorcraft operations and more

Saab flight-tests 'magic box' to enable GNSS-denied Gripen operations
New sensor and data fusion system offered to Finland as part of Gripen offer for HX fighter programme, operational capability promised within five years.
What’s inside this edition:
COMMENT: Show business returns
As COVID restrictions are gradually lifted, trade shows and business as usual can resume. DSEI set the ball rolling in September, and AUSA is to follow suit.
Features include:
Strategic stand-off
The price of developing bombers today means their use is reserved for a select few nations. More cost-effective solutions are favoured by most nuclear powers; but the use of bombers offers many operational advantages and prestige to the three nations that continue to develop new models.
Calling in the cavalry
The advent of uncrewed aircraft has radically changed the battlefield, offering increased support to conventional forces. Loyal wingmen can deliver a range of payloads including EW, ISR and traditional armaments, but challenges to their development still remain.
Jack of all domains
VTOL UAS provide a runway-independent, flexible option for military commanders. Government and industry see evolving applications for the systems in the coming years in land-based ISR, naval roles and more.
Pushing boundaries
As the US Army moves forward with examination of FARA and FLRAA designs, NATO makes a start on the NGRC programme and the UK focuses on its NMH acquisition, Shephard takes a closer look at how future rotary platforms are being prepared for peer-to-peer conflict.
Air power on a shoestring
Southeast Europe has unexpectedly become the most active market for second-hand multirole fighters. What are the motives for choosing such a category of combat jets, and should we expect to see more deals in the future?
The F-35s are the first fixed-wing fighter jets to fly from a Japanese carrier since World War II.
Northrop Grumman Corporation was awarded a contract to design a platform-agnostic sensor.
Bird Aerosystems announces successful demonstration of its SPREOS DIRCM protection system.
Buenos Aires initially intended to purchase Chinese/Pakistani JF-17 Thunder Block III fighters, but is now analysing five alternative options.
Australia is to replace a Growler lost in an accident three years ago.