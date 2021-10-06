Air Warfare magazine: Loyal wingman, Future rotorcraft operations and more

COMMENT: Show business returns

As COVID restrictions are gradually lifted, trade shows and business as usual can resume. DSEI set the ball rolling in September, and AUSA is to follow suit.

Features include:

Strategic stand-off

The price of developing bombers today means their use is reserved for a select few nations. More cost-effective solutions are favoured by most nuclear powers; but the use of bombers offers many operational advantages and prestige to the three nations that continue to develop new models.

Calling in the cavalry

The advent of uncrewed aircraft has radically changed the battlefield, offering increased support to conventional forces. Loyal wingmen can deliver a range of payloads including EW, ISR and traditional armaments, but challenges to their development still remain.

Jack of all domains

VTOL UAS provide a runway-independent, flexible option for military commanders. Government and industry see evolving applications for the systems in the coming years in land-based ISR, naval roles and more.

Pushing boundaries

As the US Army moves forward with examination of FARA and FLRAA designs, NATO makes a start on the NGRC programme and the UK focuses on its NMH acquisition, Shephard takes a closer look at how future rotary platforms are being prepared for peer-to-peer conflict.

Air power on a shoestring

Southeast Europe has unexpectedly become the most active market for second-hand multirole fighters. What are the motives for choosing such a category of combat jets, and should we expect to see more deals in the future?

