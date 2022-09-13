AeroVironment reveals all-electric UAS
AeroVironment has launched its next-generation helicopter UAS, called VAPOR 55 MX.
The new aircraft delivers new levels of operational performance with redesigned modular autonomy framework, the company noted in a 13 September statement.
VAPOR 55 MX has 25% more endurance and expanded payload capacity when compared to its predecessor.
AeroVironment claims the system can carry up to 12lb (5.4kg) of payload with more than 70 minutes of flight endurance while still maintaining a 55lb gross take-off weight.
The payload can be doubled for defence customers with compromised endurance.
The UAS can be configured to support a variety of mission requirements.
Its modular payload bay and multi-sensor capacity allow for a wide range of sensors including gimbaled EO/IR, multispectral, LIDAR, Comms relay and SIGINT.
